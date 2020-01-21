Penn State police responding to alleged sexual assault by fraternity brothers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State police are responding to a report of a potential sexual assault by fraternity brothers.

According to a warning by University Police, a sexual assault was reported by an online submission Tuesday morning.

Police say the report says the assault occurred on January 15 at an unknown time at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity located on E. Prospect Ave.

Police say the alleged victim, reported to be a student, was assaulted by four fraternity brothers.

No other information was released at this time.