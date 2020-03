STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Police are looking for one or more suspects that broke into a car last week.

The incident happened between 5:25 and 5:45 P.M. on March 15th.

Multiple windows were broken and items were stolen from a car in the Orange A parking lot of the Arboretum at Penn State University.

Anyone who can identify this person, or has any other info, is asked to contact Penn State Police at (814)-863-1111.