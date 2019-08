STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State police placed an officer on leave in July after they received a report of possible animal abuse by one of its K-9 handlers, an official said.

The report was immediately given to the State Police who will be doing the investigation. Public Information officer Jenn Cruden has stated that the dog has been boarded.

The officer’s name has not been released as the investigation is ongoing and as of right now, no charges have been filed.