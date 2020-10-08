Penn State police authorized to cite campus goers who violate COVID-19 ordinance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough announced Wednesday that Penn State police have been authorized to enforce the boroughs COVID-19 safety ordinance that includes hundreds of dollars in citations if not followed.

According to a release on News.PSU.edu, officers have been sworn in by Centre County Judge Pamela Ruest on October 7 and given enforcement ability to uphold the municipal ordinance on University Park campus.

The ordinance that was passed in August, enforces mask-wearing, social distancing, and gathering limits within the borough and extends to students as well as campus visitors. The measure was created as a strategy focused on outreach and education to encourage students, faculty, and staff to adopt health and safety practices.

According to the borough’s ordinance, anyone found to be in violation of the health and safety guidelines are subject to a citation for a civil infraction and a $300 fine.

Much of the University Park campus is located in State College Borough. However, Penn State is reportedly looking to implement similar restrictions in the College Township campus area that include the Bryce Jordan Center.

The ordinance is currently set to expire after January 31, 2021 or when the Centre Region Council of Governments and the state Department of Health rescind the emergency declaration.