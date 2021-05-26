Penn State Police adopt tool that ensures effective communication during emergencies

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University Police and Public Safety are now equipped with a new tool in their toolbox that will allow them to effectively communicate during emergency situations.

Officers will be connected to FirstNet, a nationwide high-speed priority access network that’s dedicated entirely to public safety.

The tech advancement will allow University Police to hurdle congestion, and get messages out during times of crisis.

President of External Affairs for AT&T David Kerr says that FirstNet will be extremely beneficial to Penn State.

“Think about it, we all know the football games, you got 100,000, 110,000 fans and people in the parking lot. So if there’s a significant use of wireless network and data, as you can imagine during tailgating and during the game, this provides an HOV lane if you will for public safety to allow that important communication, should a situation arise,” said Kerr.

According to UPPS, FirstNet will allow them to better serve those who live, work and visit University Park.

