Penn State partners with Lyft to offer student discount on late-night rides

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new safe-ride program looks to connect Penn State University Park students with affordable and secure transportation during late-night hours.

Through the Penn State Ride Smart by Lyft program, students can receive eight $10 ride credits each month when traveling back to campus from Downtown State College. The credit is available on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

“Students can find themselves in a situation where maybe they don’t feel like they can get back to their residence hall safely, for any number of reasons, and this hopefully is an opportunity and provides some peace of mind for them and their families,” said Jason Thomas, special projects coordinator for Penn State Transportation Services.

According to Penn State, the rides must begin and end within the following locations for the credit to apply:

Pickup service area : off campus between College Avenue, University Drive, Bellaire Avenue, Hamilton Avenue and Buckhout Street.

: off campus between College Avenue, University Drive, Bellaire Avenue, Hamilton Avenue and Buckhout Street. Drop-off service area: on campus between Park Avenue, University Drive, College Avenue and White Course Apartments.

If the ride is over $10, Penn State said students will be required to pay the outstanding balance.

“This was really an opportunity to try to provide some, a safe transportation option during overnight hours when there isn’t as much demand for a full transportation system, but there may still be a need for individuals to get back to campus,” said Thomas.

Penn State says an email was sent to students with sign up instructions. If a student did not receive the email, they can contact Transportation Services for further information.

The pilot program will run through May and then will be evaluated for further funding.