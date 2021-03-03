Penn State parents surprise seniors with graduation countdown care packages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second spring in a row, seniors at Penn State face the potential of a virtual graduation. With their final year not going as anticipated, one parent is hoping to bring to cheer to student’s lives.

The “Adopt a Senior” Facebook group pairs parents and community members with a senior at Penn State each month leading up to graduation.

Parents nominate their child and post recommendations for what they enjoy. Next, students are surprised with a treat on the 21st of the month (an ode to their 2021 graduation year).

“I wanted to give kids a sense that a community was behind them,” said Bridget Hayes, creator of the group. “People do care about them.”

Hayes says, out of all the unknowns from the pandemic, the students should know their community is proud of them.

The next opportunities to give a care package to a senior, are March 21 and April 21.