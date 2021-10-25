Penn State helps students with CATA route changes amid driver shortage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several services have changed for CATA’s bus routes and they take effect Monday. Penn State has announced short-term options for students to help ease the transition.

Penn State busses will replace the BLUE LOOP on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will arrive every 15 minutes.

Those who use the GREEN LINK are encouraged to just use CATA’s RED LINK instead or use the campus shuttle on Beaver Avenue.

Also, starting Monday, Spin E-Bike rentals will be free overnight from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and all day on Sundays.