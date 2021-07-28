Penn State offers funding for second-year student programs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is providing grants for programs supporting second-year students.

The grants will be up to $7,500 and can be used for any of the following reasons, according to the university:

programs and services for second-year students that have not been available in the past, such as welcome programs and other orientation-related activities

continued support for alternative and innovative delivery of collaborative services across the University, such as academic support services and access to University-wide programming

support expectations of offices that are transitioning to provide services at pre-2020 levels or in the same manner, such as extra personnel to appropriately staff offices

anything that does not fit into the above categories that will support second-year students in their transitions

Any college or campus within Penn State can apply online. The review process will start Aug. 1 and will continue on a rolling basis. Funds must be spent by May 1, 2022.

Penn State said they started the First to Second Year Task Force in the spring to identify the effects of the pandemic on students.