Penn State National Championship bobbleheads released by Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTAJ) — The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum are releasing a Nittany Lion bobblehead today to commemorate Penn State Football’s two national championships.

It features the Nittany Lions mascot with two championship rings by its feet (1982, 1986).

Its part of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s College Football National Championship collection. The Nittany Lion bobblehead will join the very popular series featuring 12 different schools that have won multiple national titles.

“The championship bobbleheads are the ultimate way for fans to show off their school pride,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

“We know how passionate Penn State fans are about their team and bobbleheads, so we expect these to be extremely popular.”

The limited-edition bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 1,986 to coincide with Penn State’s last title year. The bobbleheads are $45 each with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.

To find more on the bobbleheads, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.