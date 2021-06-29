Penn State men’s soccer announces fall 2021 schedule

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: A detailed view of the Hawk-Eye camera-based system ahead the international friendly match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2012 in London, England. Goal line technology will be tested in today’s game, but not enforced. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State men’s soccer team announced their 17 contest fall 2021 schedule. As of yet, times have not been released for each game.

The Nittany Lions will start their nine home game season just three and a half months after the conclusion of the 2020 season, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, I want to let everyone know how incredibly excited we are to return to nonconference competition and are looking forward to another highly competitive Big Ten season,” Head Coach Jeff Cook said, in a press release.

The team will kick off their season with two exhibition games against Georgetown, Saturday, Aug. 14, and Bucknell, Friday, Aug. 20, both home at Jeffrey Field.

Then, the regular season will kick off with two home games in one weekend, George Mason on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Syracuse on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Big Ten conference play will start with a home game against Northwestern on Friday, Sept. 17 in the ninth annual Mack Brady Match. A few games are scattered in between before Penn State looks to avenge last season’s Big Ten Tournament Championship draw against Indiana, Sunday, Oct. 17 in Happy Valley.

The regular season will come to a close against three Big Ten teams, at Ohio State, Friday Oct. 22, final home game against Maryland Tuesday, Oct. 26 and at Wisconsin Sunday, Oct. 31.

Penn State men’s soccer does not charge for tickets or parking during the regular season at Jeffrey Field.