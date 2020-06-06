Penn State may re-open campus for fall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn state may be back on track to reopen in the fall .

The University bought 2,500 sanitizer stations and 500,000 masks.

The stations will be placed at every entrance to each building and classroom on campus.

Students and faculty will need to cover their faces in classrooms—which will be capped at 250 people.

One business owner in state college is excited for students’ potential to return.

“We’re very excited about what we’re hearing so far…obviously we’re anxious for an official announcement….but we’re looking forward to having students return,” said Brian Cohen, Owner of Harper’s.

Also, the University president says he’s considering bringing in small groups of students this summer.

Penn State will officially make a decision on re-opening on June 15th.