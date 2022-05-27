UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Five more Penn State campuses will be requiring masks to be worn indoors Penn State announced, just a day after reinstating the masking mandate at eight other campuses.

Starting on Tuesday, May 31, due to having high COVID-19 community levels, individuals will have to wear face masks while indoors on campus at either University Park, Penn State Beaver, Greater Allegheny, New Kensington and Schuylkill in accordance with public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the university said.

On Thursday, Penn State announced that eight campuses were now requiring face masks indoors due to the high community level of COVID-19.

The CDC’s county-by-county COVID-19 Community Levels are “a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.” Levels can be low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange), and are based on the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county as well as new hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

Green counties: CDC recommendations call for individuals to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations and to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Yellow counties: The recommendations advise those who are at high risk for severe illness to talk to their healthcare provider about their individual need to wear a face mask.

Orange counties: CDC recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors.

In Pennsylvania, there are 28 counties that have the orange status and 24 counties that have the yellow status.