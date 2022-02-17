Penn State looks to increase room and board rates for 2022-23 school year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Penn State’s room and board rates for the 2022-23 academic year are anticipated to increase by $212 (3.5%).

The plan was approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning. However, the rates await final approval from the full board on Feb. 18.

A standard double room would increase by $124 per semester ($3,687 total) and a mid-level meal plan would increase by $88 per semester ($2,604 total) if the plan is approved. Housing rates specific to each Penn State campus and other room types will be published after the board’s vote on Feb. 18. The current rates can be found here.

Penn State said the rate increase is necessary to cover unprecedented inflation food costs and utilities. They have also cited projected increases for payroll and benefits, facility maintenance and renewal, and operations for the Residence Life program.

“Our top priority is to provide our residential students with an exceptional living and dining experience that is a great value for the price,” John Papazoglou, Penn State associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services said. “We are committed to doing our part to help reduce the overall cost of a Penn State education, and that includes doing everything we reasonably can to reduce our costs and find efficiencies in our operations so that room and board rates can be held as low as possible.”