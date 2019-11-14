Penn State joins forces with longtime rival to “tackle” common enemy

(WTAJ) — Penn State is joining forces with a longtime rival to fight a common enemy.

The “Tackle Hunger Penn State v. Ohio State Giving Challenge” will raise money for each school’s respective campus food pantries.

The school that gets the most $5 donation gifts by the end of their game day will win!

“About 45 percent of college student are facing food insecurity,” Sue Patterson, Director of Student Inclusion and Diversity Programming at Penn State Altoona, said.

“When you think about a college student, if they’re not eating, they’re not studying. And if they’re not studying, they’re not succeeding in college and then why are they here? But we know if they have food, they can think, and they can learn, and they’re our leaders that are coming forth into our world.”

The big game is on November 23rd at 12 p.m., but folks can start donating online starting on November 17th.