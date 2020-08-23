Penn State investigating report of sexual assault at on campus dorm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State says they are investigating a report of a sexual assault at one of their on campus dorms, according to their campus wide timely warning.

Police say the incident happened around 3 am on August 22 in the East Halls dorms, and reported to Police early Sunday morning.

According to the report, the forcible sex offense involved a known male.

The warning adds that this person still my pose a threat to students and guests of Penn State.

“It is the duty of the administration to warn of possible “dangerous conditions” on or near the campus, and at affiliate organizations off campus; an “affirmative duty” exists to warn persons associated with the University of possible peril at the hands of some third party or parties,” the warning reads.

