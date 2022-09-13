ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State Altoona presented a panel on women in sports reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and featured WTAJ’s own Anderley Penwell.

The panel took place at 12:05 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge of the Slep Student Center. The panel featured three reporters.

Hannah Mears, a Pittsburgh Steelers reporter, Michelle Crechiolo, a Pittsburgh Penguins reporter, and Penwell, weekend sports anchor for WTAJ each offered their insights into sports journalism, particularly how women can gain access to it.

They spoke about their experiences are sports reporters and the ups and downs that come with being in a male dominated industry.

“I truly believe that one tiny mistake that I make is dealt with a lot differently and perceived a lot differently than some of my male counterparts. And that is unfortunate, but I think that’s a hard reality,” Penwell said.

Penwell said that while women do have certain advantages with interviewing players and getting special opportunities, but there’s still a way to go for equality in the industry.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The panel was sponsored by Penn State Altoona’s communications program, Rock Ethics Institute, and John Curley Center for Sports Journalism.