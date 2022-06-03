STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 300 players and sponsors headed to the Penn State Golf Courses Friday for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State golf tournament.

The event has raised over $2 million in its 25 years running with all proceeds benefitting research at the American Cancer Society.

Nittany Lion men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted the 18-hole tournament after a reception Thursday night and before an awards dinner following the event, both at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Registration cost $625 per golfer with additional donations available for on-course beverages and contests.

Shrewsberry was joined by his coaching staff, former coaches and former Penn State athletes like men’s basketball forward John Harrar.

The head coach was impressed by the number of participants and volunteers required to host the festivities.

“That just shows how much people care,” Shrewsberry said. “The support from this whole community, this whole state, [and] everybody really doing their part. It’s fun for me to see.”

Anyone who would like to help the cause can make an additional donation here.

Former head coach Bruce Parkhill started the Penn State Coaches vs. Cancer chapter in 1995. His successor Jerry Dunn created the golf tournament two years later, and every basketball coach at the university has hosted the event since.

Shrewsberry, heading into his second year with the team, is proud to keep the tradition going for the local community.

“We’re trying to make this one big family,” Shrewsberry said. “It’s not a guy who played for … this coach or that coach. It’s all Penn State. We’re here on the golf course for one cause.”

Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State hosts events year-round, like an annual 5k run/walk and a basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

You can learn how to become a volunteer or sponsor on their website.