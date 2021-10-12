Penn State horticulture show to take place Oct. 23 and 24

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s annual Horticulture Show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 23 and 24 at the University Park campus.

On Oct. 23 it will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the Oct. 24 event will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Snider Agricultural Arena on Park Avenue. This year’s show will feature a corn maze, pumpkins, gourds, and other fall/Halloween features.

The Horticulture Show is the largest fundraiser for the student Horticulture Club in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. Attendees will have the chance to purchase some items at the show, including fresh produce, apple cider and house plants.