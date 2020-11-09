Penn State honors military with week-long events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Military Appreciation Week officially kicked off in Penn State over the weekend ahead of Wednesday’s observed Veterans Day. The week-long event will host several free events honoring the men and women of the United States Military.

Below is a comprehensive list of events taking place in Penn State this week:

November 7 – November 14

In collaboration with the Downtown State College Improvement District, the Penn State Military Appreciation Week committee invites the community to take part in a Military Appreciation Week Scavenger Hunt from Nov. 7-14. To participate, individuals will visit 10 downtown businesses that will each be displaying a profile of a Penn State veteran. Those who visit and scan a QR code at all ten businesses will complete a Google Form and be entered to win one of ten $25 gift cards.

November 9 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The State College Borough will recognize Military Appreciation Week, to be held Nov. 7 to 14, during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, through a proclamation. The meeting will be broadcast live on C-NET (channel 7) and is also available via livestream on the C-NET website. The proclamation will honor the service and sacrifice of military service members, veterans, and their families that will be announced in coordination with Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week.

November 11 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Virtually

Join the Penn State community for a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served in the armed forces. The annual ceremony, sponsored by the Penn State Student Veterans Organization, will be streamed via WPSU at 11:11 a.m. The link will open at 11 a.m. with video messages from the Penn State community.

November 11 @ 12:15 pm – 1:45 pm Virtually

The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee is proud to host yoga instructors from Wellness in Motion again this year to present The Veterans Yoga Project. This year’s session will be virtual due to COVID-19. The session will be open to anyone who would like to learn more about the Veterans Yoga Project, Mindful Resilience, or practice yoga in a safe and comfortable environment. Contact Renee Kotch at rak5434@psu.edu to register for the event.

November 11 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Virtually

The Penn State Student Veterans Organization will be hosting an “Ask a Vet” student veteran panel November 11, at 6 p.m. Join student panelists Calvin Firster (Air Force), Devon Francke (Army National Guard), Camilo Gomez (Marine Corps), and Erik Wilson (Navy) as they answer audience questions on life as a veteran.

November 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Virtually

Regeneration will host an event to learn about the effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACES) and combat exposure on veterans’ mental well-being on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This discussion will be led by Dr. Daniel F. Perkins. Dr. Perkins is a Penn State Professor and Principal Scientist and Founder of the Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness at Penn State.