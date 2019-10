UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has been granted the ‘Happy Valley’ trademark for apparel.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, Penn State may use the trademark on its shirts, sweatshirts, and headwear.

This filing allows the Univerisity to safeguard against similar registrations file federal lawsuits for infringement and use the registered trademark symbol, though it will not grant the highest level of legal protection.