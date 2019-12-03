Penn State fraternity suspension lifted after death of teenager

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State fraternity’s suspension has been lifted after the death of a teenager in October.

The Chi Phi fraternity was temporarily suspended after the death of a teenager visiting State College from Erie last month.

It happened on the night of the Penn State home game against Michigan.

Since then, the coroner reported that the boy died of asphyxia due to nitrous oxide at a house off College Ave.

The fraternity’s advisor tells WTAJ that the suspension has been lifted; however, the fraternity is still on a social suspension, meaning they can’t have any house parties.

Penn State would not comment any further as they are still working with State College Police to review the case.