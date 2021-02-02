Penn State fraternity suspended until 2024

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State fraternity was recently suspended until 2024 after they hosted a party that broke the school’s, and State College’s, COVID-19 guidelines and ordinances.

The Alpha Chi Chapter of Sigma Chi was suspended by the Penn State Office of Student Conduct for what they say were “significant violations” in October.

The fraternity was placed on interim suspension on Oct. 2 while the Office of Student Conduct investigated allegations made against Sigma Chi. During this time, the fraternity appealed a finding of responsibility.

The suspension is in response to the fraternity hosting a large gathering where COVID-19 protocols, such as masking and social distancing, were not followed. It also takes into account the fraternity’s conduct history.

The Office of Student Conduct reports that over the last two years, there have been multiple violations including violations with alcohol and/or drugs.

“Despite multiple opportunities in recent years to correct various misbehaviors, the Sigma Chi chapter blatantly ignored clear guidelines about large gatherings during the pandemic,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs. “We cannot allow groups that show evident disdain for the most basic public health requirements to persist with the risk they pose to our community.”

The suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. The organization may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities, or events, including University-wide events, or otherwise function as a sanctioned organization at Penn State, according to the release.