Penn State Football Home Games impact on home share rentals

One of the industries that gets an economic boom with Penn State home football weekends is home share rentals.

According to VRBO, a national home share rental company, State College is one of the highest earning college football towns in the country.

Listen to this, they say in 2018, during Penn State home football weekends vacation rentals spiked to $726 a night on average, that’s a 550% jump for those football weekends.

Dave Gerdes, with the Central Pennsylvania Visitor’s Bureau, says Beaver Stadium is the second largest college football stadium in the county, seating more than 106,000. He says this means, hotels in a town the size of State College can’t keep up with all the fans.

“The local hotel market, we provide around 3,000 rooms every night, so you can see that the demand far outweighs the supply on football weekends,” Dave Gerdes, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Central PA Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said.

Gerdes says in September and October last year, the home share market in State College grew over the previous year by more than 50 percent.

“It’s almost like dropping a new 600 room hotel into this market on football weekends,” Gerdes, said.

He says the largest hotel in the State College area is 300 rooms.

“The home share market is just providing this area with more opportunity to host and to keep people here overnight and stay a little longer,” Gerdes, said.

He says nearby cities, like Altoona, and even Harrisburg are impacted by these games, as some fans can only find places to rent there. Also, some of the owners of these houses end up staying in those nearby cities, while they rent out their house in State College.

Gerdes uses real estate analogies for home show rentals in State College. He says the home show rentals in the borough right now are definitely a sellers and also in State College be it’s all about location, location, location.