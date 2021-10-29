Penn State extends December break for full-time employees

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In appreciation for the Penn State University staff community, Penn State announced they will extend December break for full-time staff employees.

These employees, who work a typical Monday through Friday schedule, will receive two full work weeks of paid time off beginning Dec. 20 and continuing through Dec. 31, PSU reported.

To accommodate this change, PSU offices and operations – except for essential services and operations – will close for winter break at the end of business Dec. 17 and will resume at normal starting time Jan. 3.

PSU reported that this paid time off is made available to employees in lieu of the December and January holidays provided for in Policy HR34. Because of this, employees will not earn the holiday compensation days described in policy HR34 for the Dec. 25 and Jan 1 holiday dates.

This decision comes as PSU continues to respond to the impacts caused by COVID-19 and the necessary changes enacted to maintain all University operations, the news release stated.

“University leaders recognize the immense contributions of all employees during the past two years in working to safeguard the health of the University community, serve customers with excellence and advance the University’s strategic goals,” President Eric J. Barron said. ” We thank you all.”

Initially, the University’s 2021 December break would have started Dec. 23 through Dec. 29.

“Our staff members have faced so many challenges this year with many taking on new tasks and continuing to manage heavy workloads since the start of the pandemic,” Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer Lorraine Goffe said. “We appreciate the tremendous dedication we have seen from staff members, and we hope an extended break this holiday season will support the wellbeing of our employees after an especially busy year.”

For more information, head to PSU’s website.