Penn State expecting mix of in-person, online classes this fall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is expecting about half of its classes across all campuses will have an in-person component this fall structured in a way that allows for social distancing in classes, per a release sent out on Wednesday.

The release states that adjusting classroom capacities to allow for distancing has significantly reduced the ability to offer in-person classes and other educational experiences, however about 19% of courses are currently scheduled to be delivered entirely in person and an additional 28% of courses will have an in-person component combined with remote instruction. The University is continuing to explore options to expand its capacity for holding additional in-person and mixed mode classes, including using other indoor spaces on campus that will allow for social distancing.

Courses this fall will be delivered remotely, in person or a hybrid of both modes, mixing remote and in person. All courses at University Park with enrollment over 250 will be delivered remotely.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts being made by our faculty as they adjust their delivery modality and as we continue to make changes to adjust to our new environment,” said Penn State President Eric Barron. “We are doing everything we can to bring our students, faculty and staff back to campus in a safe way. This may mean that some students will want to work with their advisers to alter their course schedules to meet their individual needs and the requirement of their programs, and we are here to support our students do so.”

