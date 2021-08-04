Penn State DuBois to require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Penn State DuBois will require masks to be worn indoors on campus given that Clearfield County has reached substantial/high transmission (red) levels.

Effective immediately, masking will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status. This includes classrooms, meeting rooms, common areas in residence halls and any indoor event. Individuals on campus will be asked to eat in designated food areas but, maks will not be required for those living in residence halls while in their living space.

All on-campus activities will continue as scheduled with required masking in place. The shift to masks does not change the return-to-work process for faculty and staff.

The mask mandate will be lifted if or when Clearfield County has returned to moderate (yellow) transmission levels for seven days. If this occurs, masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals when indoors.

All Penn State students and employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and share their vaccination status with the University. Students and employees who have not informed the University that they have been fully vaccinated by Aug. 9 will be subject to required testing during the fall semester.

For more information on COVID-19 procedures at other Penn State University campuses, visit their website.