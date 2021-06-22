Penn State DuBois to offer OSHA training classes in St. Marys

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will offer its recommended training classes through Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education in St. Marys this August.

The 10-hour training session will help employees gain skills to maintain a healthy and safe work environment. The training also covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards that a worker may encounter.

Participants will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 at the Community Education Center located at 4 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, Pa. After the class, participants will receive their OSHA 10 card in the mail following the class.

The registration fee is $295, which will include a box lunch for both training days. Those interested in attending can register on the Penn State DuBois website.