Penn State DuBois to offer OSHA training classes in St. Marys

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will offer its recommended training classes through Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education in St. Marys this August.
The 10-hour training session will help employees gain skills to maintain a healthy and safe work environment. The training also covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards that a worker may encounter.
Participants will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 at the Community Education Center located at 4 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, Pa. After the class, participants will receive their OSHA 10 card in the mail following the class.
The registration fee is $295, which will include a box lunch for both training days. Those interested in attending can register on the Penn State DuBois website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.