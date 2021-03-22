Penn State DuBois to offer CNC Lathe course on campus

DuBois, PA (WTAJ) – Penn state DuBois has partnered with leading metal manufacturers in the region to offer an introductory CNC Lathe training course on campus.

The 72-hour training will be held from May 10 – July 29, and it will provide students with the basic skills and knowledge of computer numerical control machinery.

The course consists of both classroom instruction and hands-on machinery learning. Lectures include instruction on blueprint reading, metrology and geometric dimensioning. Hands-on training will include more than 38 hours of machinery training. One of the courses instructors says the difference between hour one and 38 is astonishing.

“The progress is amazing seeing them go through the courses and learning,” Beck said. “And when they get to program, and they run the part, they’re just so excited to see that ‘hey I made this part’, and that is great.”

The cost of the course is $3,250. Potential job seekers or companies interested in enrolling an employee can contact the Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education, or via email at DuBoisOutreach@psu.edu.