Penn State DuBois to revamp fitness center in $17 million project

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $17.3 million project to renovate and expand the Physical Fitness, Athletics and Wellness (PAW) Center at Penn State DuBois.

Through this initiative, the gymnasium and fitness center will be updated to give students, athletes and employees a space to work on their health. Practice spaces, as well as offices for the athletics staff, will be added to the new center as will updated heating and air conditioning systems.

Ten percent of the project was funded by philanthropic giving and an additional six percent will come from the Student Initiated Fee.

“The newly renovated facility will be a focal point for the campus to provide students and student-athletes the opportunity to gather, exercise, practice, and host larger campus-wide events,” Penn State DuBois Athletic Director Ken Nellis said, in a press release.

The building was originally built in 1966 and currently houses the physical therapy assistant program and wildlife technology program. The programs will be relocated to a different space on campus in the Smeal Building starting in Jan. 2022. Also included in the current building are athletics and fitness-related spaces.

“This project has been long-desired, and we are obviously very pleased that our students will have a top-notch facility in which to practice, play and gather,” recently retired chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, M. Scott McBride said, in a press release.

Construction on the PAW Center is scheduled to begin in August 2021 and is expected to be complete by the fall 2022 semester.