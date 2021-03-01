Penn State DuBois offering virtual SAT prep course in spring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois will offer an Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) preparatory course for high school students this spring.

Penn State DuBois is partnering with Penn State Berks to bring this virtual program to students, according to a release. It will meet weekly, Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. beginning April 22 through June 3 via Zoom.

The cost to participate in the SAT prep class is $275. A $12 textbook is required and must be purchased prior to the first class, “College Board: The Official SAT Study Guide, ISBN-13: 978-1457312199.”

Registration can be completed at Penn State Berk’s website.

SAT scores are required for most college admissions and can impact a student’s admission to choice schools and qualification for scholarships.

According to the release, their newly revised course will include a general review of mathematical concepts, but the focus will be on the mechanics of the SAT exam and mastering strategy skills.

The course will particularly focus on test design and grading of tests, multiple choice methodology, guessing strategies, timing and efficiency and mathematical content connections.

It is suggested that students considering this course have completed at least two years of high school algebra.

For more information contact John Brennen, director of Continuing and Community Education at Penn State DuBois, at jpbrennan@psu.edu or by calling 814-375-4836.