Penn State DuBois holds Fall Family Fun Night

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois is proudly hosting “Fall Family Fun Night!” You’re urged to join this great event that even has a haunted house.

The event takes place on Friday, October 25 and starts at 4 p.m. with a safe Trick or Treat (from 4-7 p.m.) and then will have a great outdoor movie night with Toy Story 4 starting at 7 p.m. They urge you to bring chairs and blankets for a “drive-in feel.”

BONUS: EXTRA NIGHT

The event will feature a haunted house sponsored by Delta Mu Sigma that you can enjoy on Friday night the 25th, but you can also feel the fright on Saturday, October 26!

The haunted house will be $5 per person and all the proceeds will benefit THON and other local charities.

For more information, you’re asked to contact Rebecca Pennington at rxs163@psu.edu