Penn State DuBois hair auction raises $12k for THON

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois raised over $12,000 at the Dancer Sendoff and Hair Auction on Fev. 9, where volunteers cut their hair in support of THON.
In total, the event raised $12,455. With the new proceeds, Penn State DuBois has surpassed its THON goal of $25,000; they currently have raised $25,355, according to the university.
Participants include Hannah Allen, Jacob Ebel, Coleen Lanzoni, Cameron Pennington, Charis Martell, John Tolle and Nathan Murarik.
“The average cost of a stay in the hospital for a child with cancer, per day, is around $40,000, which is around five times the cost of any other pediatric condition,” Penn State DuBois THON co-chair Lydia Holt said. “To date, however, THON has helped over 4,000 families so that no family has to see a medical bill like this.”
THON will take place Feb. 18-20 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
