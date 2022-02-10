Penn State DuBois hair auction raises $12k for THON

A before (top) and after (bottom) look at participants in the Penn State DuBois THON Hair Auction for 2022. In both images, left to right, are Hannah Allen, Jacob Ebel, Colleen Lanzoni, Charis Martell, Cameron Pennington, John Tolle, and Nathan Murarik.

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois raised over $12,000 at the Dancer Sendoff and Hair Auction on Fev. 9, where volunteers cut their hair in support of THON.

In total, the event raised $12,455. With the new proceeds, Penn State DuBois has surpassed its THON goal of $25,000; they currently have raised $25,355, according to the university.

Participants include Hannah Allen, Jacob Ebel, Coleen Lanzoni, Cameron Pennington, Charis Martell, John Tolle and Nathan Murarik.

“The average cost of a stay in the hospital for a child with cancer, per day, is around $40,000, which is around five times the cost of any other pediatric condition,” Penn State DuBois THON co-chair Lydia Holt said. “To date, however, THON has helped over 4,000 families so that no family has to see a medical bill like this.”

THON will take place Feb. 18-20 at the Bryce Jordan Center.