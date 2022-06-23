UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and the Gender Equity Center hosted a Roar & Rally walk on Thursday to celebrate the golden anniversary of the Title IX education amendment being signed into law.

President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law on June 23, 1972, prohibiting discrimination based on gender.

“Title IX has created opportunities for women and also served as a blueprint for other marginalized communities,” Penn State Gender Equity Center Assistant Director Becca Geiger said.

On the 50th anniversary, Penn State student athletes and community members gathered for a one mile walk and rally through campus recognizing the 37 words that make up Title IX.

“It’s great to see some of the pioneers, some of the legends and really a lot of the activists that were a part of our Penn State Community back in 1970, 1972 and 1974,” Senior Associate Athletic Director of Penn State Athletics Lauren Rhodes said.

The event served as the launch of the Penn State Women’s Athletic Endowment that will be used to celebrate and support women’s athletics at the school.

“It’s all about promoting equity and inclusion for women and girls,” Geiger said. “Starting in sport and then ever expanding to work on preventing violence and promoting healthy, happy communities.”

Rhodes said today’s event was inspired by groundbreaking women athletes. She recognized how far women’s sports have come, but how far there is still left to go.

“It started when the NCAA wasn’t even picking up women’s sports,” Rhodes said. “So you went from that to seeing the women’s basketball tournament being on television. You’re seeing national games right now in the Women’s Soccer League. But it’s still at what regard.”

Rhodes noted newly appointed Penn State President, Neeli Bendapudi, as a step in the right direction for all women at Penn State.

“She’s about the advancement of minorities. She’s about the advancement of women and that’s not just in sports,” Rhodes said.

She is proud to be following in the footsteps of boundary-pushing women in sports.

“I am because they were,” Rhodes said. “But they were, and now, we are.”