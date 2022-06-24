STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, Students Against Sexist Violence — Penn State (SASV) will be marching in protest Friday evening.

In an Instagram post, SASV announced at 7 p.m. a march will take place in support of abortion rights. Participants are to meet at the Allen Street Gate.

Below is one the organization wrote about the march:

THE COURT’S DECISION IS UNACCEPTABLE—WE WILL FIGHT BACK. It’s time to take the streets and mobilize our rage at this assault on people’s rights. Please alert your people, we will see you at 7pm at Allen Street Gates. Bring your rage, your fighting spirit, your friends, and your signs if you have them.

WHEN PEOPLE’S BODIES ARE UNDER ATTACK, WHAT DO WE DO?

STAND UP, FIGHT BACK! AGAINST THIS REPRESSIVE ATTACK ON PEOPLE’S RIGHTS,

IT IS RIGHT TO REBEL!

