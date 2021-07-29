Penn State Class of 2020 to celebrate commencement in 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Class of 2020 will be invited to celebrate commencement two years after the fact: the university has invited them to a celebration weekend that will take place in the spring of 2022.

Class of 2020 students from University Park, Commonwealth campuses and World Campus is invited to return to University Park from April 29 to May 1 in 2022.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron said it is important to him and the entire University community to welcome students back to campus for a special weekend in their honor.

Penn State held virtual commencement ceremonies in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencement ceremonies will take place in the Bryce Jordan Center April 30. The schedule for the ceremonies will depend on how many graduates and guests plan to attend. Other activities and events are planned for the rest of the weekend, which will be shared at a later date.