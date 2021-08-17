Penn State changes parking for non-football athletic events

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parking permits or applicable parking fees will be required at non-football events for Penn State Athletics this year, starting Aug. 23.

Anyone with a valid Penn State University Park parking permit will be able to park at the events for free. Fans without permits can prepay for event parking through the app ParkMobile. Season packages and VIP parking options will be available for select events; more information will be released at a later date, according to the university.

This update will not impact parking for Penn State football.

PARKING FOR GYMNASTICS, VOLLEYBALL, WRESTLING

General parking locations: Nittany Deck, West Deck.

Nittany Deck, West Deck. Prepaid ParkMobile parking rate: $5.50 per vehicle. Season parking packages available for most sports.

$5.50 per vehicle. Day-of-event parking rate: $10 per vehicle (ParkMobile or pay station).

$10 per vehicle (ParkMobile or pay station). $1 per hour parking also available at the East Deck for most events.

OTHER PARKING LOCATIONS

The following parking information is for baseball, basketball, field hockey, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track and field and Bryce Jordan Center wrestling matches.

General parking locations: Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North.

Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North. Prepaid ParkMobile parking rate: $5.50 per vehicle. Season parking packages available for most sports.

$5.50 per vehicle. Day-of-event parking rate: $10 per vehicle. Cash only for men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey, and for all other athletics events in this area when they coincide with Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Higher rates may apply when athletics events coincide with nonathletics Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Rates will vary and will be announced prior to each event.

$10 per vehicle. $1 per hour parking also available at the East Deck for most events.

PARKING FOR XC, FENCING, SWIMMING, TENNIS

Cross-country: $1 per hour parking at the West Deck.

Fencing: $1 per hour parking at the HUB Deck.

Swimming and diving, tennis: $1 per hour at the East Deck.