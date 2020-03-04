Penn State cancels University-affiliated spring break travel abroad

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State officials have released a notice on Tuesday night stating that all University-affiliated spring break travel out of the country is now canceled in light of the rapidly changing nature of the coronavirus worldwide.

Officials state that they considered guidance from public health experts and federal agencies. The cancelation is specific to short-term spring break programming abroad.

The University says they will work with students to reimburse them for the costs incurred, including canceled airfares and program fees. They are also working to make residence hall rooms available on campus for students who are affected by these cancellations and do not have alternative housing over spring break.