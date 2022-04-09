CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Scientist and advocate Dr. Shirley Malcom is the woman behind the new name for Penn State Innovation Park’s 329 Building.

Dr. Malcom earned her Ph.D. in ecology from Penn State University in 1974 and is known for opening doors in science for women and girls of color.

She has served as a leader for the National Science Foundation’s science education directorate and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. President Bill Clinton appointed her to the National Science Board in 1993 and she has served as a member of the President’s Committee of Advisors on Science and Technology from 1994 to 2001.

Among her accolades, Malcom was awarded the highest honor given by the National Academy of Sciences: the Public Welfare Medal, in celebration of leaders who use science for public good.

“I want everyone to realize that I do not consider this to be about me,” said Dr. Malcom. “I believe it represents something that is much bigger: the need for women to be their authentic selves while also finding their places in inclusive science and engineering communities.”

Dr. Malcom was honored by the Eberly College of Science, Penn State Outreach, Penn State President Eric Barron, and Penn State University and State College leaders on Friday, April 8 during a dedication ceremony.

“We need to honor those that remind us that there are not any limits to our potential,” said Dr. Barron.

Dr. Barron said this dedication signifies the University’s commitment to excellence through diversity and includsion.

“Our diversity as a university community is our strength, it’s at the core of what Penn State is all about, and certainly at the core of what makes Penn State great,” said Dr. Barron.

Penn State Innovation Park buildings offer office, manufacturing, and research space for students, faculty, and entrepreneurs.