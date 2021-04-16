Penn State brings students “Finally Unplugged Fest”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Opportunities for Penn State students to gather in-person again are slowly starting up, and an outdoor event named “Finally Unplugged Fest” is scheduled for next Friday, April 23.

The team-based festival will include a series of games, including the Slingshot Saloon, Rootin’ Tootin’ Aim ‘n Shootin’ archery challenge, Pandemic Paint Party, Tremendously Tricky Tower station, and the Boss of the Toss Corn Hole Relay.

Plus, they’ll have the chance to win a variety of prizes such as a semester’s worth of textbooks, boat rentals at Stone Valley Recreation Area, and even a game of corn hole at the Penn State president’s house with Dr. Eric Barron himself.

After the events, the students will be given a free meal from local vendors.

“We can all appreciate that this year has not been the traditional college experience for any of our students, and for good reason, and we wanted to try and bring an event that was more reflective of what that traditional college experience might be,” said Lisa Stuppy, senior associate director of campus recreation.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event.

Up to 1,200 students can register to join, and will be given a time slot to attend to control the amount of people present.