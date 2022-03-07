UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics announced a new Beaver Stadium survey in partnership with CAA ICON and Populous.

The survey will help evaluate potential football stadium development options. CAA ICON and Populous are international leaders in the area of sports and entertainment venue architecture.

The survey will go out to select constituent groups on March 7. Those who receive those emails are asked to participate as all options will be considered.

The results will help to review and evaluate the current and upcoming maintenance projects, as well as look into renovations options to improve fan comfortability.

The Beaver Stadium planning study follows the work done by Populous and Penn State as part of the ICA Facilities Master Plan, which was announced in March 2017. The Master Plan will address needs for the Nittany Lions over the next 20 years.

Penn State also previously worked with CAA ICON on the Pegula Ice Arena’s construction.