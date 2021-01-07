Penn State approves decrease in spring room and board rates

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees voted to reduce spring room and board costs. Calculations for the reductions were based on the number of days students will be on campus, which is 22 fewer than normal.

The average cost of a standard double room and mid-level meal plan were reduced by about $957. The associate vice president of auxiliary and business, John Papazoglou, says the reduction will have an impact on the school financially.

“The impact of shortening the spring semester is approximately $26 million in housing and food service revenue, including the impact to food operations,” says Papazoglou.

Despite the impact, the reduction was put in place with a unanimous vote.