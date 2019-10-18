Penn State announces travel and parking advisory for twenty one pilots, men’s hockey

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has issued a travel and parking advisory for Friday’s twenty one pilots and men’s hockey events.

Penn State Transportation Services says general parking will be available at the normal Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena lots, but they are expected to reach capacity. In the event they reach capacity, traffic will be directed to the East and Eisenhower decks.

Vehicles with a valid Penn State parking permit may park for free, but must scan the barcode on their permit to enter and exit the parking decks for free.

Penn State Transportation recommends fans arrive before 6:00 p.m. for the best chance of parking at Jordan East or Stadium West.

Event parking will open at 5:00 p.m. Vehicles must be off the lots by midnight Friday night in advance of the Penn State vs. Michigan white-out game.

Penn State Transportation says fans with General Admission tickets for the twenty one pilots concert may begin lining up at the Bryce Jordan Center at 8:00 a.m. Friday, however, they must park at Porter North or East Parking Deck.

Porter North parking will be $10 per vehicle, and parking at East Parking Deck will be $1 per hour or $12 per day.

For more information, visit the Penn State Transportation Services website.