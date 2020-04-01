Penn State announces refund timeline for students affected by COVID-19 closure

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students with Housing and Food Service contracts will soon begin receiving prorated refunds for their room and board fees.

The refunds, which were announced on March 16, will be processed during the first week of April for students who did not return to campus for the remote-learning period.

Refunds for students who departed campus after the start of the remote-learning period will be processed starting April 13.

Penn State officials say that each student will receive prorated refunds to their spring semester room charge and their campus meal plan base cost. All unspent spring semester Dining Dollars will also be refunded.

Students living off campus who had purchased the campus meal plan will also receive a prorated refund.

Students who had purchased a commuter meal plan, which has no base cost, will be refunded the unspent spring semester Dining Dollars balance.

Room and/or board refunds will be credited to students’ LionPATH account if the Housing and Food contract was initially paid through LionPATH.

Penn State recommends that students use eRefund, the fastest, safest and most convenient way to receive a refund from the University if a credit balance remains on the account. More information on the refund policy can be found at https://bursar.psu.edu/refund-policy.

LionCash+ balances remain active for students and will automatically roll over from one semester to the next.