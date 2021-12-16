Penn State alumna creates fellowship program for liberal arts seniors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State alumna Rhea Schwartz and her husband, Paul Wolff have created a Fellows Program within the College of Liberal Arts.
The Schwartz Fellows Program is the first of its kind at Penn State, which will provide a year’s worth of funding for expenses for graduating seniors who plan to engage in a “yearlong, service-related, post-baccalaureate activity related to social change, the environment, disaster relief, youth development, or other causes,” according to the university. The funding will provide as much as $45,000.
The first Schwartz Fellow is expected to be named in the spring semester of 2022.
“The College of the Liberal Arts is the perfect home for a program like this,” Schwartz said. “Liberal arts and the humanities are suffering because job opportunities and the promise of a livelihood in these fields are diminishing, so we wanted to create something that could possibly lead to some form of lifetime work.”
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.