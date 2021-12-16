Penn State alumna creates fellowship program for liberal arts seniors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State alumna Rhea Schwartz and her husband, Paul Wolff have created a Fellows Program within the College of Liberal Arts.

The Schwartz Fellows Program is the first of its kind at Penn State, which will provide a year’s worth of funding for expenses for graduating seniors who plan to engage in a “yearlong, service-related, post-baccalaureate activity related to social change, the environment, disaster relief, youth development, or other causes,” according to the university. The funding will provide as much as $45,000.

The first Schwartz Fellow is expected to be named in the spring semester of 2022.

“The College of the Liberal Arts is the perfect home for a program like this,” Schwartz said. “Liberal arts and the humanities are suffering because job opportunities and the promise of a livelihood in these fields are diminishing, so we wanted to create something that could possibly lead to some form of lifetime work.”