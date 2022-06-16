ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State Altoona is wrapping up it’s week-long co-ed basketball camp Thursday.

More than 100 kids partook in the camp this year. The goal of the camp is to teach the young athletes the fundamentals of the game and this is the first year they have been able to have the camp on campus since 2019 because of COVID-19. There were both coaches and athletes from Penn State Altoona men’s and women’s teams.

Men’s Basketball Head Coach David McGreal says they’re excited to have folks back on campus and to experience Penn State Altoona.

“Just trying to create that connection with the community as well. You know, get more people to realize what we’re doing out here with the athletic program, basketball program, men’s and women’s. So we’re just hoping it opens eyes.”

McGreal also explained how they want to give the campers season passes to games in hopes they get even more into the sport.

“We’re going to give every camper a season pass for the men’s and women’s game. So hopefully we’ll get some of them out there to start fall in love with the game first and foremost, and then Penn State Altoona.”

Next week, sign-ups will be online for an offensive skill camp. In August, the team plans to host a an elite camp for high school students.