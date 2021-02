BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona is calling all entrepreneurs to take part in their virtual “Business Bootcamp” this year.

The multi-week series is meant for anyone in any development stage for the business. You’ll have free access to plenty of resources including advice from professional mentors and speakers.

The first session starts on Mar. 17 and runs every Wednesday through May 5. You can find more on Penn State’s website.