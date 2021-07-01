Penn State Altoona to offer new mechanical engineering degree

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona announced that a new mechanical engineering bachelor’s degree program will launch for the fall 2021 semester.

As one of the largest and broadest engineering disciplines, mechanical engineering provides the foundation for almost all other engineering majors. Mechanical engineering uses a combination of physics, chemistry, mathematics and materials science to study mechanical, fluid and thermal systems.

“The launch of the new Mechanical Engineering program in fall 2021 is very exciting for our students, staff, and faculty at Penn State Altoona,” professor of mechanical engineering, Grant Risha said, in a press release.

According to Jungwoo Ryoo, head of the Division of Business, Engineering, and Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State Altoona, there is a chronic shortage of engineers, and mechanical engineering at the college will help meet this ever-growing demand both locally and globally.

Penn State Altoona’s program offers smaller classes and labs, one-on-one interaction between students and faculty, state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, undergraduate research, and proactive advising.

