PSU ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona will have Trick or Treat for children on Thursday, October 31.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Stewart Athletic Fields.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and they ask that you bring a box of cereal to donate to the St. Vincent DePaul-Assumption Chapel Food Pantry.