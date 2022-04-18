ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona will be helping raise awareness and education about sexual violence to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The campus will be holding a series of four events between April 25 and April 28. Advocates from Family Services Inc., victim services, medical experts and state police will attend the events to speak and give presentations.

Events on April 25 and April 27 will be open to the public while events on April 26 and April 28 will only be open to students. Penn State warns the events contain sensitive content that may be disturbing and says participant discretion is advised.

Human Development and Family Studies Student Group President Alicia Williams said she worked for six months to help organize the events and hopes they raise awareness to sexual assault and bring proper sex education to college-age people.

The events were also brought about in response to numerous sexual assaults that occurred at the campus this past Fall and Spring as well as the number of sexual assaults that occur on college campuses every day across the country.

More information about the upcoming events can be found on Penn State Altoona’s website.